Curtis Franzen
Service: Celebration of Life Service
Name: Curtis Franzen
Pronunciation: Fran Zeen
Age: 68
From: Elliott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
Time: 11 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: Suggested to the Alheimer's Association
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.