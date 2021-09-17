Curtis Yelton
Service:Funeral
Name:Curtis Yelton
Pronunciation: 
Age:38
From:Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 20, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 20, 2021
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Carson Cemetery
Notes:

Curtis passed away September 15, 2021. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

