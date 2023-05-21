|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Cyndy Moore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 27, 2023
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 27
|Visitation Start:
|1:15 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
|Notes:
|Schooler Funeral Home
Cyndy Moore, 68, Fairfax, MO
Schooler Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 22
-
May 22
-
May 22
-
May 22
-
May 23
-
May 23
-
May 23
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
Anniversaries
-
May 22