Service: Memorial Service at a later date
Name: Cyndy Moore
Pronunciation: 
Age: 68
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Will be held at a later date
Time: 
Location: Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, MO
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, MO
Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
Notes:Schooler Funeral Home

