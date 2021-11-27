Cynthia "Cindy" Kern, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa
Cynthia “Cindy” Kern, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at her home.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2nd at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.      

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 3rd at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.  Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Cindy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

