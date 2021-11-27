|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Cynthia "Cindy" Kern
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 3
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later day.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic
|Notes:
Cynthia “Cindy” Kern, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at her home.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2nd at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 3rd at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Cindy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Cynthia "Cindy" Kern, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
Anniversaries
-
Nov 28