Dacee Tasto
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Dacee Tasto
Pronunciation: 
Age:44
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers and memorial mementos, memorials may be directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Dacee Tasto, 44, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at her home.

Open visitation, with no family present, will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 28th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

To honor Dacee please wear colorful attire to the service; per her request no purple or black.  

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dacee's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.