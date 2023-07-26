|Service:
Dacee Tasto, 44, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at her home.
Open visitation, with no family present, will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 28th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
To honor Dacee please wear colorful attire to the service; per her request no purple or black.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dacee's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Dacee Tasto, 44, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
