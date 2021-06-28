|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Daisy Brown
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 2, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M., Service will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/1stPresCorning
|Location:
|Corning First Presbyterian Church, 907 Grove Avenue, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 - 8:00 P.M., Open Visitation
|Visitation End:
|6:00 - 8:00 P.M., Family receiving friends
|Memorials:
|Corning First Presbyterian Church, Corning Public Library, and/or Mercy Health Care Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Brooks Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Daisy A. Brown 92, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
