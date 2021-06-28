Daisy A. Brown, 92, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Funeral 
Name:Daisy Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 2, 2021
Time:10:30 A.M.,  Service will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/1stPresCorning
Location:Corning First Presbyterian Church, 907 Grove Avenue, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 1, 2021
Visitation Start:2:00 - 8:00 P.M., Open Visitation
Visitation End:6:00 - 8:00 P.M., Family receiving friends
Memorials:Corning First Presbyterian Church, Corning Public Library, and/or Mercy Health Care Foundation
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Brooks Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
