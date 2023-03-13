|Service:
|Visitation, Masonic Service & Funeral Service
|Name:
|Dale A. Ferguson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Humboldt, Iowa
|Previous:
|Formerly of Atlantic
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 20, 2023
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|1st United Methodist Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|1st United Methodist Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 20, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:15 a.m., immediately followed by a Masonic Service
|Memorials:
Any United Methodist Church, Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Atlantic Cemetery, with full military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard
|Notes:
Dale A. Ferguson, 94, of Humboldt and formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Long Term Care in Humboldt.
A Visitation Coffee will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 17th at the Faith United Methodist Church in Humboldt.
Services in Atlantic will include a visitation with the family present from 9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m., Monday, March 20th at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. A Masonic Service, conducted by Pymosa Lodge No. 271, will begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the church on Monday. Burial, with military honors, by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Tuesday.
