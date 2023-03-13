Dale A. Ferguson, 94, of Humboldt and formerly of Atlantic
Service: Visitation, Masonic Service & Funeral Service
Name:Dale A. Ferguson
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Humboldt, Iowa
Previous:Formerly of Atlantic
Day and Date:Monday, March 20, 2023
Time:11 a.m.
Location:1st United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location: 1st United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
Visitation Start: 9 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:15 a.m., immediately followed by a Masonic Service
Memorials:

Any United Methodist Church, Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Atlantic Cemetery, with full military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard

Notes:

Dale A. Ferguson, 94, of Humboldt and formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Long Term Care in Humboldt.

A Visitation Coffee will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 17th at the Faith United Methodist Church in Humboldt.

Services in Atlantic will include a visitation with the family present from 9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m., Monday, March 20th at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.  A Masonic Service, conducted by Pymosa Lodge No. 271, will begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the church on Monday.  Burial, with military honors, by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.  The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Tuesday.   

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.