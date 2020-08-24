Dale A. King
Service:Memorial Services 
Name:Dale Alvin King 
Pronunciation: 
Age:72 
From:Kansas City, MO 
Previous:Worth, MO, Maryville, MO, Hopkins, MO
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 26, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 26, 2020 
Visitation Start:9:30 AM 
Visitation End:10:30 AM 
Memorials:Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth St, Washington, DC 20006 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date 
Notes:Dale passed away at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with family at this side.  Visit www.bramfuneralhome.com for his obituary.

