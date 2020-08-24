|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|Dale Alvin King
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Kansas City, MO
|Previous:
|Worth, MO, Maryville, MO, Hopkins, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth St, Washington, DC 20006
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later date
|Notes:
|Dale passed away at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with family at this side. Visit www.bramfuneralhome.com for his obituary.
Dale A. King, 72, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
