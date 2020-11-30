Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Dale Rogers
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Percival, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
Time:3:00 p.m.
Location:Wyuka Cemetery - Nebraska City
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To family for future designation
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

