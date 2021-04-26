Service:Funeral Services
Name:Dale Bowman
Age:92
From:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, April 29, 2021
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 - 8:00 P.M., Open visitation
Visitation End:6:00 - 8:00 P.M., Family receiving friends
Memorials:"In lieu of flowers", to the family, to be determined at a later date
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
