Dale E. Longnecker, 49, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dale E. Longnecker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|49
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 3, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 2, 2022
|Visitation/Viewing Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation/Viewing End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to Essex Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Cremation will follow the services.
|Notes:
|Dale unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. The family requests casual attire for those attending the services. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
Anniversaries
-
Dec 31