Dale E. Longnecker, 49, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Dale E. Longnecker
Pronunciation: 
Age:49
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 3, 2022
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 2, 2022
Visitation/Viewing Start:4:00 PM
Visitation/Viewing End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to Essex Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Cremation will follow the services.
Notes:Dale unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  The family requests casual attire for those attending the services.   Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

