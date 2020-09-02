Service:Pending Memorial Graveside
Name:Dale E. Stogdill, Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Thurman, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:

Dale passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

