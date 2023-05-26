|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dale E. Sunderman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 3, 2023
|Time:
|11:30am
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|First United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 3, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:30am
|Visitation End:
|11:30am
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
|Cemetery:
|Interment will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
|The family asks everyone to please wear the color blue in memory of Dale's favorite color. A luncheon will be held following the funeral in the reception hall of the First United Methodist Church.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 26
-
May 26
-
May 26
-
May 26
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 28