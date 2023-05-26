Service:Funeral 
Name:Dale E. Sunderman
Pronunciation: 
Age:77 
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 3, 2023 
Time:11:30am 
Location:First United Methodist Church 
Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 3, 2023 
Visitation Start:9:30am 
Visitation End:11:30am 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA. 
Cemetery:Interment will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery. 
Notes:The family asks everyone to please wear the color blue in memory of Dale's favorite color. A luncheon will be held following the funeral in the reception hall of the First United Methodist Church. 

