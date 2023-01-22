Whitehill, Dale
Picasa
Service:Funeral 
Name:Dale E. Whitehill
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Shenandoah 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday; January 28, 2023 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Visitation Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday; January 28, 2023 
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. 
Visitation End:10:30 a.m. 
Memorials:Are currently being established 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery With Full Military Honors
Notes:

Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

