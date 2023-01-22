|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dale E. Whitehill
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday; January 28, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday; January 28, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Are currently being established
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery With Full Military Honors
|Notes:
Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Dale E. Whitehill, 93 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
