Dale E. Wray
Service:Memorial Service 
Name:Dale Eugene Wray 
Pronunciation: 
Age:67 
From:Pickering, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, January 27, 2023 
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date. 
Notes:Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in St. Joseph, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.