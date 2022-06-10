Dale Wearmouth
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Dale Wearmouth
Pronunciation: Were - mith
Age:92
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, June 13, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 13, 2022
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. service time
Memorials:Memorials can be left for the family
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Cemetery:Moon Cemetery, Macksburg, Iowa
Notes:

**The service will be available to watch via Live Stream with the link on www.powersfh.com under the events section**

Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/

