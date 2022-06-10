|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Dale Wearmouth
|Pronunciation:
|Were - mith
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 13, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 13, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. service time
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be left for the family
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Cemetery:
|Moon Cemetery, Macksburg, Iowa
|Notes:
**The service will be available to watch via Live Stream with the link on www.powersfh.com under the events section**
Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/
Dale Wearmouth, 92, of Creston
Powers Funeral Home
