|Service:
|Graveside Services and Burial
|Name:
|Dallas E. Ruth
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, May 29, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Greenfield Cemetery
|Notes:
|Friends may call after 9 AM on Saturday, May 28th at the funeral home.
