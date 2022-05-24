Dallas Ruth
Service:   Graveside Services and Burial
Name:  Dallas E. Ruth
Pronunciation: 
Age:   96
From:   Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sunday, May 29, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location:   Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Iowa
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Greenfield Cemetery
Notes: Friends may call after 9 AM on Saturday, May 28th at the funeral home.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.