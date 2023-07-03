|Service:
Funeral Service
Name:
Dallas Wheatley
Pronunciation:
Age:
29
From:
Adair, Iowa
Previous:
Day and Date:
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Time:
10:30 a.m.
Location:
First United Methodist Church in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date:
Monday, July 10
Visitation Start:
5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:
8:00 p.m.
Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of your choice.
Funeral Home:
Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:
Interment will be held in the Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair, Iowa
Notes:
Dallas Wheatley, 29, of Adair, Iowa, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Open visitation will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 10 at Roland Funeral Home. **The funeral home will be closed to the public from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a private family viewing**
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Dallas’ family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Dallas Wheatley, 29, of Adair, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
