Dallas Wheatley
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Dallas Wheatley
Pronunciation: 
Age:29
From:Adair, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:

First United Methodist Church in Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, July 10
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of your choice.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Interment will be held in the Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair, Iowa
Notes:

Dallas Wheatley, 29, of Adair, Iowa, died Sunday, June 25, 2023. 

Open visitation will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 10 at Roland Funeral Home. **The funeral home will be closed to the public from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a private family viewing**

Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Dallas’ family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.