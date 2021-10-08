|Service:
|Private Family Funeral Service
|Name:
|Damon Clark
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|38
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 15 and Saturday October 16
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m. Friday, 1:00 p.m. Saturday
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m. Friday, 4:00 p.m. Saturday
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Damon Clark, 38, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at his home.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 15th and from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. During the visitation there will be place to leave a favorite memory of Damon or you can bring one already prepared. Memories can also be shared on the funeral home website, and per our new obituary tool there will be a delay in publication as all posts will be reviewed.
A private family funeral service will be held.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Damon's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
