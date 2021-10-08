Damon Clark
Service:Private Family Funeral Service
Name:Damon Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age:38
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 15 and Saturday October 16
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Friday, 1:00 p.m. Saturday
Visitation End:8:00 p.m. Friday, 4:00 p.m. Saturday
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Damon Clark, 38, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at his home.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 15th and from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. During the visitation there will be place to leave a favorite memory of Damon or you can bring one already prepared. Memories can also be shared on the funeral home website, and per our new obituary tool there will be a delay in publication as all posts will be reviewed.

A private family funeral service will be held.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Damon's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.