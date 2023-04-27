Dan "Tank" Parman
Service:   Funeral Services
Name:  Dan "Tank"Parman
Pronunciation: 
Age:   70
From:   Denver, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Monday, May 1, 2023
Time: 10:30 AM
Location:   Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Miller Cemetery,  Denver, MO
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

