|Visitation and Family sharing Memories
|Dana Cisar
|Caesar
|53
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Saturday, October 23
|2:00 p.m.
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Saturday, October 23
|2:00 p.m. (Family sharing memories)
|4:00 p.m.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Dana Cisar, 53, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at her home.
The family invites the public to be present as they share their memories at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 23rd at Roland Funeral Home. A visitation with the family present will follow until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Dana’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
