Dana Cisar
Service:Visitation and Family sharing Memories
Name:Dana Cisar
Pronunciation:Caesar
Age:53
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 23
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 23
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m. (Family sharing memories)
Visitation End:4:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:
Dana Cisar, 53, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at her home.

The family invites the public to be present as they share their memories at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 23rd at Roland Funeral Home. A visitation with the family present will follow until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Dana’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

