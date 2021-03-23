Service: Graveside with Military Honors
Name: Dana Evans
Pronunciation: 
Age: 67
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, March 29, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Glenwood Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

 Dana passed away at his home on March 23, 2021.  Condolences to his family may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

