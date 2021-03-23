|Service:
|Graveside with Military Honors
|Name:
|Dana Evans
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 29, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Dana passed away at his home on March 23, 2021. Condolences to his family may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Dana Evans, 67, Glenwood, IA
