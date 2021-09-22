Daniel Anderson
Service: Funeral
Name: Daniel Anderson
Age: 84
From: Glenwood, IA
Day and Date: Friday, September 24, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 24, 2021
Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
