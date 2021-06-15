Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Daniel Blake
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Shambaugh, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, June 20, 2021
Time:6 pm
Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, June 20, 2021
Visitation Start:4 pm
Visitation End:6 pm
Memorials:Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Memory Cemetery graveside will be Monday, June 21, 2021, at 10 am
Notes:

