|Service:
|Graveside Services At a Later Date
|Name:
|Daniel C. Head
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Holiday Island, AR
|Previous:
|Imogene, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene or St. Edward Catholic Church in Cassville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene
|Notes:
Daniel passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home in Arkansas.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Daniel C. Head, 85, Holiday Island, Arkansas
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
Anniversaries
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 31