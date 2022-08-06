Daniel Head
Service:Memorial Visitation and Graveside Service
Name:Daniel C. Head
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Holiday Island, AR
Previous:Imogene, IA 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Friday, August 12, 2022 
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene or St. Edward Catholic Church in Cassville, MO
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene at 3:00 p.m.
Notes:

Daniel passed away on July 26, 2022 at his home in Arkansas.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

