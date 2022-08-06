|Service:
|Memorial Visitation and Graveside Service
|Name:
|Daniel C. Head
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Holiday Island, AR
|Previous:
|Imogene, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Friday, August 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene or St. Edward Catholic Church in Cassville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene at 3:00 p.m.
|Notes:
Daniel passed away on July 26, 2022 at his home in Arkansas.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Daniel C. Head, 85 of Holiday Island, AR
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
