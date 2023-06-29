Daniel C Taylor
Service: Graveside with Military Honors
Name: Daniel C. Taylor
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Somerset, NJ
Previous: Hastings, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: Indian Creek Historical Society Museum near Hastings, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to K9s for Warriors  www.K9sWarriors.org
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/657817/daniel-tucker-taylor/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.