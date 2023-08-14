|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Daniel "Dan" J. Nebel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Coin, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 19, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church - Imogene
|Visitation Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church - Imogene
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 18, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery - Imogene
|Notes:
Dan passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Daniel "Dan" J. Nebel, 67 of Coin, Iowa
