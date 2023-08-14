Dan Nebel
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Daniel "Dan" J. Nebel
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Coin, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 19, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church - Imogene
Visitation Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church - Imogene
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 18, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Cemetery:Mt. Calvary Cemetery - Imogene
Notes:

Dan passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

