Service Celebration of Life Visitation and Interment of Cremated Remains
Name: Dan Wilson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62
From: Oakland
Previous: 
Day and Date: Interment Friday, November 18, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Oaklawn Cemetery
Visitation Location: Oakland Community Building
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Visitation Start: Celebration of Life 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:30 PM
Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Dan's name
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.