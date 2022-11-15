|Service
|Celebration of Life Visitation and Interment of Cremated Remains
|Name:
|Dan Wilson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date: Interment
|Friday, November 18, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Oakland Community Building
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 17, 2022
|Visitation Start: Celebration of Life
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial fund is being established in Dan's name
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Daniel Gene Wilson, age 62, Oakland, Iowa
- Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
-
-
