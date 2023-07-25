Daniel P. May, Sr., 73, of Bedford, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
Name:Daniel P. May, Sr.
Age:73
From:Bedford, Iowa
Day and Date:Sunday, August 13, 2023
Time:3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
New Life Missionary Church - 301 Pollock Blvd., Bedford, Iowa 51601

Memorials:Directed to The Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:At a later date.
Notes:Daniel passed away unexpectedly on Thuresday, July 20 , 2023, at CHI Mercy Corning, Corning Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

