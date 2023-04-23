|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Daniel Wayne Saxton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Bolckow, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 26, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 25, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
Nodaway-Holt R-VII FFA, 318 S. Taylor, Graham, Mo., 64455, or to the Bethany Rural Christian Church, 23251 390th St., Barnard, Mo. 64423
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO
|Notes:
|www.bramfuneralhome.com
Daniel W. Saxton, 69, Bolckow, MO
Bram Funeral Home
