Daniel W. Saxton
Service:Funeral
Name:Daniel Wayne Saxton 
Pronunciation: 
Age:69 
From:Bolckow, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, April 26, 2023 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, April 25, 2023 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:

Nodaway-Holt R-VII FFA, 318 S. Taylor, Graham, Mo., 64455, or to the Bethany Rural Christian Church, 23251 390th St., Barnard, Mo. 64423 

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO 
Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com

