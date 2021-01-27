Danny E. Houston, 70, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Danny E. Houston
Age:70
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Albany, Missouri
Day and Date:Monday, February 1, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, February 1, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 AM  Social Distancing and Masks Required
Visitation End:11:00 AM  (No Public Viewing)
Memorial in Danny's name:In lieu of flowers, directed to the family and can be sent to: c/o Houston Family, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:Danny entered into rest on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

