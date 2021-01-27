Danny E. Houston, 70, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Danny E. Houston
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Albany, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 1, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM Social Distancing and Masks Required
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM (No Public Viewing)
|Memorial in Danny's name:
|In lieu of flowers, directed to the family and can be sent to: c/o Houston Family, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Danny entered into rest on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
