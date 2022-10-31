Darla From
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service 
Name:Darla From 
Pronunciation:Fr-om 
Age:83 
From:Snellville, Georgia 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022  
Time:1:30 PM 
Location:United Faith Church, Sidney, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Sidney Band Boosters
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery:Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Iowa 
Notes:

Darla graduated from Sidney High School in 1957 and was married to Glen From, also of Sidney. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.