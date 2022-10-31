|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Darla From
|Pronunciation:
|Fr-om
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Snellville, Georgia
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 5, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
|United Faith Church, Sidney, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to Sidney High School Band Boosters
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Iowa
|Notes:
Darla graduated from Sidney High School with the class of 1957 and was married to Glen From.
Darla Leffler From, 83, of Snellville, Georgia
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
