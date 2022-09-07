Darlene Bolton
Service: Celebration of Life Funeral
Name: Darlene Bolton
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: Henderson, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022
Time: 10 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 9, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in Darlene's name.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Macedonia, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.