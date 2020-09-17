Service:Funeral
Name:Darlene Brees
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous:Nodaway, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, September 21, 2020
Time:2 PM
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Every Step Hospice-Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

