Darlene J. Jackson, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Darlene J. Jackson
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Shenandoah, Iowa and Craig, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, January 13, 2021 
Time:1:00 PM - FAMILY ONLY Service - Live Streamed on Facebook
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Open Viewing Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah 
Open Viewing Day and Date:Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Visitation Start:11:00 AM  (FAMILY WILL NOT BE PRESENT)
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorial in Darlene's name:Directed to Shenandoah Ambulance Service
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial:Elmwood Cemetery - Coin, Iowa
Notes:Darlene entered into rest on Thursday evening, January 7, 2021 at Mosaic Care Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.