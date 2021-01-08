Darlene J. Jackson, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Darlene J. Jackson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa and Craig, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 13, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM - FAMILY ONLY Service - Live Streamed on Facebook
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Open Viewing Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Open Viewing Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 12, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM (FAMILY WILL NOT BE PRESENT)
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorial in Darlene's name:
|Directed to Shenandoah Ambulance Service
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Elmwood Cemetery - Coin, Iowa
|Notes:
|Darlene entered into rest on Thursday evening, January 7, 2021 at Mosaic Care Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
