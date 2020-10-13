|Service:
|Open Visitation
|Name:
|Darlene Jean Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Griswold, Iowa area
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorial are suggested to St. Croix Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|South Lawn Cemetery in Atlantic at a later date
|Notes:
A celebration of life service is being planned for the spring of 2021.
