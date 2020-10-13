Service:Open Visitation
Name:Darlene Jean Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Griswold, Iowa area
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 16, 2020
Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:Memorial are suggested to St. Croix Hospice
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Cemetery:South Lawn Cemetery in Atlantic at a later date
Notes:

A celebration of life service is being planned for the spring of 2021.

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.