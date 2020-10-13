Service: Open Visitation
Name: Darlene Jean Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Atlantic
Previous: Griswold area
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, October 16, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:00 AM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: Memorial are suggested to St. Croix Hospice
Funeral Home: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Cemetery: South Lawn Cemetery in Atlantic at a later date.
Notes:

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

A celebration of life service is being planned for the spring of 2021.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.