Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Darlene Lambert
Pronunciation: 
Age: 71
From: Craig, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Time: 12:00 P.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Visitation Location:

 Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 11:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  12:00 P.M.
Memorials: Davis Funeral Home for final expenses.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.