|Service:
|Pending Funeral Service
|Name:
|Darlene M. Carpenter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Darlene passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Darlene M. Carpenter, 91 of Red Oak
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14