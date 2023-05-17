|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Darlene Marie Sand
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Villisca, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 19, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE
|Notes:
|No Visitations but there is a Rosary at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Villisca, Iowa on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:00pm
