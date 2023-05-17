Service:Funeral 
Name:Darlene Marie Sand 
Pronunciation: 
Age:95 
From:Villisca, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, May 19, 2023 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth, NE 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family. 
Funeral Home:Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE 
Notes:No Visitations but there is a Rosary at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Villisca, Iowa on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:00pm 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.