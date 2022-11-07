Darold Swanson
Julie Danelle Green
Service: Funeral
Name: Darold Swanson
Pronunciation: Just like Harold only with a D
Age: 88
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 10 AM
Location: Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022
Visitation Start: 3 PM
Visitation End: 5 PM
Memorials: Suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa at a later date
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.