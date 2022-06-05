Service:Memorial Graveside Pending
Name:Darrel D. Allely
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Starting Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Darrel passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.