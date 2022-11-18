Darrel E. Jackson, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:Darrel passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

