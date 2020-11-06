Service:Private Family Graveside Funeral
Name:Darrell M. Pratt
Pronunciation: 
Age:99
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:There will be open viewing and visitation at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak.
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 12, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to First United Methodist Church or Red Oak Masonic Lodge
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

