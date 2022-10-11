Service: graveside memorial
Name: Darrell Paul Otte
Pronunciation: 
Age: 95
From: Crystal Lakes, Illinois
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Darrell passed away April 20, 2021.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

