Darrell "Pete" Curtis
Service:At a Later Time to be announced this coming Summer
Name:Darrell Wayne "Pete" Curtis
Pronunciation: 
Age:85 
From:Tabor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Lieu of Flowers, to the Family
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

The family has chosen cremation.  Due to Covid-19 Restrictions services will be later and will be announced this coming summer.

