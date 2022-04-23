|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Darren Kluever
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|56
|From:
|Nevada, Iowa
|Previous:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Darren Kluever, 56, of Nevada, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada.
Arrangements are currently pending.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Darren’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Darren Kluever, 56, of Nevada formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25