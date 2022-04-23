Darren Kluever, 56, of Nevada formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Darren Kluever, 56, of Nevada, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada.

Arrangements are currently pending.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Darren’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

